FromNail Akkoyun close

Hundreds of thousands of people are demonstrating in Poland against the right-wing nationalist PiS government. The reason is also a new law that endangers the opposition.

Warsaw – In Poland, more than a hundred thousand people took to the streets on Sunday (May 4) against the policies of the national-conservative ruling party PiS. The participants in the protest march crowded through the center of Warsaw. The demonstrators carried placards with the inscription “Europe, we apologize for the PiS”, “Abracadabra – gone is the PiS macabre” and “PiS in the urinal”. The Nobel Peace Prize winner and former head of the Solidarnosc trade union, Lech Walesa, also took part in the demonstration.

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Donald Tusk from the liberal-conservative Civic Platform called for the protest. But other opposition parties also joined. The organizers spoke of 500,000 participants, the news agency DAP reported 100,000 to 150,000 protesters, citing unofficial police information.

Anti-PiS protests on June 4: people demonstrate against new Polish law

The protest is also directed against a new law that provides for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into Russian influence. Critics accuse the PiS of wanting to use this law a few months before the parliamentary elections to pillory the opposition for allegedly being pro-Russian. The commission is to investigate whether MPs made decisions under the influence of Russia in the years 2007 to 2022 that endangered Poland’s security.

Polish media speak of a “Lex Tusk” – a law coined on Tusk. The man from Gdańsk was the Polish head of government from 2007 to 2014 and is considered the fiercest political opponent of PiS boss Jaroslaw Kaczynski. The PiS government accuses him of having signed unfavorable gas contracts with Russia.

June 4th is an important date in Poland: the first partially free elections took place on this day in 1989 – a triumph of the democracy movement and the Solidarnosc trade union, which also heralded the end of communist rule. “No, democracy will not die in Poland. There will be no rest. We will scream loudly,” Tusk called out to the demonstrators against this background. (nak/dpa)