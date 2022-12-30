The protests in Peru calling for the resignation of the current government after the removal of President Pedro Castillo could be reactivated in January, while the new ruler, Dina Boluarte, asked the parties, their militants and the unions for “reflection” and “dialogue”.

Boluarte, who was vice president, assumed the government of Peru after, on December 7, the leftist Castillo tried to close Congress, without institutional support, for which he ended up being detained to be investigated for alleged incitement to popular rebellion.

His fall sparked violent protests for the next two weeks, which left 22 dead and more than 600 injured in clashes between his supporters and security forces.

These demonstrations, mainly in rural areas of southern Peru, subsided towards the end of December after the military intervention. and with the end of the year parties, but they can be reactivated.

“We have information that possibly, as of January 4 of next year, we will once again have social conflicts, particularly in the southern zone,” Interior Minister Víctor Rojas said during a conference with the Foreign Press Association in Peru.



Rojas said that he will travel to Arequipa (south), Cusco and Puno (southeast) “to establish and corroborate the information and provide police services.”

He added that the police action will not be “of repression but to protect property and free movement.” President Boluarte, who led the press conference, called for “reflection.”

“Despite the fact that the protests are peaceful, they generate losses for the State, (…) with this income we can solve health, water, drainage, highway problems (…) I call them to reflect,” he said.

“I know that with good reason they claim what has not been addressed. That their social claims are fair and we do not refuse to attend to them. Let’s sit at the table and set the agenda with a specific date and start working,” added the former vice president. Unions from the regions of Cusco, Puno, Apurímac, Moquegua, Madre de Dios, Ayacucho and Arequipa, all in the south and where Castillo obtains high support, have already announced that they will return to the streets, without specifying a date

“I did not ask for those deaths”

The protesters call for the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the advancement of elections to 2023.

In an attempt to mitigate the crisis, Congress approved a week ago to move the general elections from 2026 to April 2024.

The declaration of a state of emergency allowed the military to participate in containing the demonstrations.

The Ombudsman’s Office has requested an investigation into the death of several protesters by shots to the body.

“When I took office I did not think there would be tremendous violence. It was not easy for us to make the decision to declare a state of emergency (…) the violence and the deceased hurt my soul, I did not ask for those deaths,” he said Boluarte.

The head of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, specified that the investigation of the deaths will be carried out in the common jurisdiction and reiterated that there will be no “impunity.”

The Public Ministry reported Thursday that “to date it has initiated 7 preliminary investigations into the deaths of citizens that occurred during the protests.” Castillo justified his attempted coup in the obstruction exercised by Congress to carry out his functions and denounced racist treatment.

But he had no institutional backing and was removed by Congress and detained to be investigated for rebellion.

