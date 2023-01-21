Home page politics

The crisis in Peru continues. There are serious clashes between demonstrators and the police. The news ticker.

Protests in Lima: Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of President Boluarte

Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of President Boluarte Ex-President imprisoned: Pedro Castillo is accused of planning a coup

Pedro Castillo is accused of planning a coup Arequipa: Protests claim first casualties

Update from Sunday, January 21, 08:00: The situation in Peru continues to spiral out of control. According to official figures, 45 people have already died in the anti-government protests. Around 60 other people are said to have been injured. This is reported by the ARD Tagesschau, citing information from the authorities in the capital Lima.

Television pictures showed that the police used tear gas and batons against the demonstrators. These in turn attack security officers with stones. A police station has gone up in flames in Chucuito province. The government extended the state of emergency to other regions.

Heavy protests in Peru – street battles in Lima

First report from January 20th: Lima – During protests against the Peruvian government, demonstrators got into serious arguments with police officers in the capital Lima. The government opponents threw stones and firecrackers at the emergency services, who in turn fired tear gas into the crowd. According to a report by the radio station, the demonstrators tried to RPP to get to Congress. Several people were injured in the clashes.

In the center of Lima, a building went up in flames. More than 25 fire brigade units are on duty to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses, fire brigade commander Mario Casaretto told the broadcaster RPP. The fire was “out of control,” it said. It was initially not known whether there was a connection with the protests.

Protests in Peru: demonstrators demand the resignation of President Boluarte

The protests are directed against the government of Interim President Dina Boluarte. In a speech in the evening, she called on the protesters to engage in dialogue and announced the consequences for those who “want to create chaos and disorder”.

The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of the head of state, the dissolution of the congress and the release of the imprisoned ex-president Pedro Castillo. The former village school teacher wanted to forestall a vote of no confidence in December and dissolved the congress. Parliament then removed the left from office. He was arrested on charges of an attempted coup and is in custody.

Peru: Person dies in demonstrations in Arequipa

Thousands of people came to Lima on Thursday (January 19) under the motto “Toma de Lima” (“Taking Lima”), mainly from southern Peru. There were also violent protests in other parts of the South American country. In the city of Arequipa, one person died and ten others were injured, according to the state ombudsman’s office. Since the protests began in December several dozen people died in Peru.

The bloody protests have serious consequences for tourism in the Andean country. The Peruvian news agency reported that 90 percent of bookings by the end of March had been cancelled Agency Andina citing the Cusco Region Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday (January 17). (nak/dpa)