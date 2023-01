How did you feel about the content of this article?

There are already 61 dead in Peru since December, when protests against the government began. | Photo: EFE/ Aldair Mejía

Protests against the Peruvian government claimed two more lives this weekend, bringing the death toll to 61 people since last December, when the demonstrations began. Local police sources confirmed the two deaths that took place this Saturday (21) in the city of Virú, in the region of La Libertad, as reported by EFE.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died on one of the roads where police and demonstrators clashed. Another 54-year-old Peruvian truck driver was reportedly killed after being shot in the chest for not accepting a request to pay a bribe in order to pass through a roadblock. The cases are being investigated.

Saturday was marked by blockades and clashes near the airport in Arequipa, the second largest city in the country. A police station and a bank branch were set on fire in the town of Ilave, in the southern department of Puno.

In the capital, Lima, a large police operation, using tanks, broke into the gate of the campus of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM), where there was a gathering of about 200 students and demonstrators who were preparing marches in protest against the government . Protesters were ejected from the campus and then detained by police forces. According to information from the local press, the police intervention on the campus generated a new protest with other demonstrators leaving Puno towards Lima, on the same Saturday.

Protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress. The climate of tension, with constant clashes and attacks, led the government to decide, this Saturday (21), to close the biggest tourist attraction in Peru, Machu Picchu. In a press release, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture reported that the decision is “to preserve the integrity of visitors”.