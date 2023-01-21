The mobilizations that have spread throughout Peru since December to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the call for elections have led the country to one of its bloodiest political crises. The fatalities registered in the protests rose to 60 this Saturday after confirming the health authorities the death in the southern region of Puno of a 62-year-old man who had been seriously injured in clashes in which the Police used live ammunition.

Videos that have gone viral on social media show officers shooting at the body of protesters in the main square of Ilave, a small town near Lake Titicaca on the Bolivian border. The police repression unleashed the anger of the residents, who in response set fire to the local police station this Saturday morning on a day in which violence and riots were repeated in the country and forced the closure “until further notice” of the Machu Picchu citadel and the Inca trail, the two main tourist jewels of Peru.

“Faced with the current social situation in which our region and the country find themselves, the closure of the Inka Road Network and the Llaqta de Machu Picchu has been ordered, from January 21, 2023 until further notice, to safeguard the safety of tourists and the population in general,” reads an official statement. The measure was announced a day after train access to Machu Picchu, declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1983, was also blocked by protests, which led to the closure of the Cuzco and Arequipa airports on Thursday. .

The riots also forced this Saturday the suspension of operations at the Antapaccay mine, operated by the multinational Glencore in the Cuzco region after the assault on Friday by a group of protesters. According to the company, “vandals” entered the facilities “looting workers’ belongings and company property and burning areas of the camp.”

More than 200 detainees in Lima



After the failure of the so-called ‘Toma de Lima’, the mobilization called to overthrow the Government of Boluarte, the Police arrested more than 200 people this Saturday after the eviction of the campus of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, in the capital , where for days numerous protesters from various parts of Peru have been camping to participate in the protests. Images posted on the Internet showed how an armored vehicle broke down the metal door to break up the crowd with the help of riot police and a helicopter.

While the Government of Peru attributed the riots to a “concerted and planned” action to favor certain political interests and “blackmail” power, the EU condemned the “disproportionate use of force” by the Police. “We trust that the national institutions will investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the abuses or violations of human rights,” declared the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who expressed his shock at “the enormous number of victims.” .