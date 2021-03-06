President Mario Abdo Benítez asked all members of the Cabinet to make their positions available. The announcement of modifications came after social pressure from thousands of Paraguayans who came out to protest against the lack of clinical supplies and vaccines to face the Covid-19 pandemic. The tension has already caused the resignation of the Minister of Public Health.

“The concrete message is that: the president listened to the citizens, summoned his Cabinet and asked that they make their position available,” the Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, Juan Manuel Brunetti, explained this Saturday.

With this, President Mario Abdo Benítez will study what changes to implement to deal with yesterday’s protests due to the lack of medical supplies in the country. Brunetti added that it will be the same head of state who announces the ministerial departures once “he has concrete facts to communicate to the public.”

Although the minister maintained that Benítez listened to “the message” of the demonstrations, his actions are not in accordance with what the Paraguayans were asking for. The clamor that was heard in the streets of Asunción, the capital, was for the entire government to resign, including President Benítez and Vice President Hugo Velásquez.

Contrary to this, Brunetti’s statement shows that the president does not plan to move away from the Executive. So far, the government’s moves point to a ministerial change to try to attenuate social discontent. “The president has the best predisposition that this second term of government is a good period, we can regain the trust of the citizens and we can do the best possible management,” added the minister.

Escalating Tension in Paraguay: From Nurse Protests to Possible Impeachment

Paraguay’s health system does not have sufficient supplies to face the pandemic. This is confirmed by the nurses’ unions that have led multiple protests in the country. On the other hand, teachers demonstrated against the return to face-to-face classes amid the increase in infections.

Both demonstrations showed the social discontent that is spreading in the country due to the handling that the Benítez government has given to the pandemic. Paraguayans also criticize the slow arrival of the vaccine, since so far only 4,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V have arrived in a country where there are almost 7 million inhabitants.

The tension is such that it escalated to the Senate. On March 4, the legislators accepted a proposal in which they asked the Minister of Public Health to resign “given the situation of the Paraguayan health system and the need to carry out a restoration in order to seek new strategies and policies to face the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Indeed, the then minister Julio Mazzoleni took a step to the side after meeting with the president and left his post on the morning of March 5. The now former minister assured that he was resigning to “generate that peace that is needed to face” the pandemic; while his replacement, Vice Minister Julio César Borda, promised that he would start tracking medicines and supplies immediately.

But none of that was enough to ease the social pressure. A few hours after the resignation, thousands of Paraguayans took to the streets of Asunción and the main cities of the country to express their discontent. The demonstration began in front of Congress. And then, in different places, the chorus that said “out Marito”, as the president is popularly known, spread.

The peaceful protests turned overnight into a clash between protesters and security forces; with rocks and flares on one side, and tear gas and rubber pellets on the other. At some points, the citizens outnumbered the number of police officers, forcing the uniformed men to pull out white handkerchiefs to ask for a truce. On the other hand, at least 20 citizens were injured.

These events made different parties think about the possibility of advancing a political trial against Benítez. From the opposition Authentic Radical Liberal Party to the faction of the Colorado Party led by former President Horacio Cartes, they expressed their intention to study the possibility of promoting a debate in Congress that would force the president to resign.

Thus, the announcement of a possible ministerial change is an action by Benítez to ease the pressure against him, but it may not be enough if the protests in the streets continue and the congressmen add to social discontent.

With EFE and Reuters