The commander of the Paraguayan National Police, Gilberto Fleitas, reported on Tuesday that Some 80 people have been arrested as a result of the riots and mobilizations carried out by groups dissatisfied with the results of the general elections on Sunday, and indicated that the national and international routes are already clear.

Paraguay woke up with protests in different parts of its geography, while the Former opposition and independent candidates requested a manual count and audit of the electronic voting computer system used in the general elections on Sunday.

The atmosphere after the elections in which the ruling party Santiago Peña prevailed and the ruling Colorado Party obtained a significant majority in the Senate and governorships tense after the former independent candidate and anti-establishment Paraguayan Cubas denounced an alleged “fraud” and his followers began to protest.

To the denunciations of Cubas, whose independent force became the third in the country, the orders were added Liberal Efraín Alegre and former Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, who finished in second and fourth place, respectively, in the presidential elections.

In his Twitter account, Alegre asked that “the manual count of 10% of the randomly chosen tables be carried out immediately in each polling station throughout the country” and that “a independent international audit of computer system software usedfor the elections.

In the same tone, Acevedo spoke, also via Twitter, who requested the “Computer audit of 10% of the electronic ballot boxes, with the presence of a specialized international consultant” and the “manual counting of the electoral ballots, one by one”.

Paraguayan police reported that 80 arrests were made in the context of the protests. Photo: EFE/ Raul Martinez

“We are already calm, with peace of mind, (so) that citizens can carry out their normal activities, both educational and labor institutions as well,” Fleitas told EFE.

The police chief confirmed that there were roadblocks and street closures in different towns, as well as the burning of a police patrol and “some damage”.

Fleitas also reported “the apprehension of almost 80 people” and indicated that the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSJE), in Asunción, the capital of the country, remains guarded by the military and police.

🇵🇾 | LAST MINUTE: Images of a police patrol burned by protesters who denounce electoral fraud in Paraguay. pic.twitter.com/lov6vMQqbD – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) May 2, 2023

The progressive senator and former vice-presidential candidate Jorge Querey indicated on the same social network that there are “sufficient complaints to review the counts of the numbers results of the elections”.

“Review, and if necessary, ‘new elections,'” added Querey, who was Acevedo’s formula.

Starting this Monday, supporters of Cubas they toured some points of Asunción, especially the historic center, and at the end of the day they gathered in the vicinity of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE), which remains militarized.

The commander of the National Police, Gilberto Fleitas, declared on Tuesday on ABC Cardinal radio that some 60 protest points throughout the country.

🇵🇾 | THE LATEST: Night of demonstrations and violence in Paraguay. Former Paraguayan presidential candidate Cubas is unaware of the electoral result and his followers are in the streets protesting an alleged fraud. pic.twitter.com/dKde23su1h – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) May 2, 2023

Among others, he described as the “hottest points” the headquarters of the electoral body in Asunción, as well as in Ciudad del Este (on the border with Brazil and Argentina), the town of Limpio and the backwater bridge.

At this last point, which connects the capital of the country with the Chaco region, a police station and a patrol car were burned.

Local media reported that in the midst of the mobilizations an ambulance, a private vehicle and one carrying journalists were intercepted by the protesters.

With 99.94% of the polling stations counted, Peña has 1,292,079 votes (42.74%) and Alegre has 830,842 votes (27.48%), according to data from the preliminary electoral results transmission system (TREP).

