What began as a protest against police violence in Nigeria is evolving into a nationwide civil uprising. Now the government is sending the army.

COTONOU taz | The reports are getting more worrying every day. Armed thugs allegedly attacked peaceful protesters in the center of Nigeria’s capital Abuja, injuring dozen. According to information from the online newspaper Premium Times The police also used tear gas against the protesters. Later on Monday it was said that soldiers were stationed at strategic locations within the capital.

From Kano, the economic metropolis of northern Nigeria, pictures of burning tires and peaceful protesters blocking Kofar Mata Road, one of the main thoroughfares, also came on Monday.

According to information from Amnesty International, the anger there is said to be particularly great, as a 17-year-old died in police custody that morning. He was tortured to death, the human rights organization tweeted. He was probably not the only one. At least 15 people are said to have died since the protests began almost two weeks ago. Numerous other people were injured. There have been many arrests.

The protests that shake Nigeria are actually directed against the special robbery unit (Sars) within the Nigerian police. Their brutal approach – the officers are accused of torture, kidnapping, extortion and illegal arrests – has been criticized for years. Almost two weeks ago, the protests from the social networks stopped #EndSARS pulled out onto the streets. It is mainly young people who no longer accept the violence of the state. You are well connected.

Anger is boiling up in Lagos

When Nigeria’s government under President Muhammadu Buhari announced the end of Sars a week ago and instead announced the establishment of Swat (team for special weapons and tactics), it could not appease the demonstrators, on the contrary: people are walking in more and more cities into the streets and they are not satisfied with demonstrations.

On Monday afternoon, videos show how in the 20 million inhabitants of Lagos, the largest city in Africa, numerous city highways have been paralyzed by road blockades. Another shows an angry and symbolic funeral procession in Edo state, on the simple wooden coffin it says “RIP Buhari” addressed to the president. Police stations are also said to have been attacked in Edo, but not all tweets and pictures can be checked for truth.

It is obvious that the anger is boiling up and it is due to the promises and appeasements that the government has uttered over and over again in recent years when there has been trouble on the streets without actually changing anything. The lack of processing of crimes committed by the police and the military is also criticized.

The demonstrators receive support from human rights organizations that have published data on the Sars special unit. In the past few days, more and more church representatives – powerful institutions in Nigeria – have criticized the police violence. The political opposition, such as Atiku Abubakar, a defeated presidential candidate last year, has also sprung up. At the weekend, he called on people to commemorate those who were “murdered by the unjust system”.

Rare mass protest in Nigeria

The protest unites Nigeria like seldom, since all groups and social classes are affected by state violence and arbitrariness. Not only day laborers and drivers experience unfair treatment at checkpoints, but also the middle class.

Otherwise mass protests are rather rare in Nigeria. It is true that dissatisfaction with the central and regional government and the personal economic situation is often great. But Nigeria, where around 200 million people live, is fragmented. The residents are Christians or Muslims; Haussa, Igbo or Yoruba; they come from Ogun, Plateau or Gombe. They often lack a common national identity.

A general strike in Nigeria was last successful in January 2012, when the price of gasoline rose from 65 (around 34 euro cents) to 141 naira at the turn of the year. After two weeks of protest, it was set at 97 naira. There were also vigils in various cities in 2014 after the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from the village of Chibok in Borno state.

In 2018, the youth movement #NotTooYoungToRun also achieved a nationwide success: With rallies, it pushed through the lowering of the passive voting age and received international attention. Now there is a spectacular new Nigerian protest movement and how it will develop is an open question.