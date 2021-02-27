Dozens of people gathered this Saturday at the gates of the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia to protest the weakness of the regional health system after the cuts of the last time. A protest that has been repeated in other cities throughout the Spanish geography.

Convened by the Coordinadora Antiprivatización de la Sanidad (CAS) and by Marea Blanca Región de Murcia, this concentration has received the support of the Social Shock Plan and Marches of Dignity Region of Murcia, platforms that bring together the demands of justice, sovereignty and reconstruction Social of Murcian and Murcian women.

During the year of health emergency caused by Covid-19, «the public health intervention barely arrived to maintain the minimum dignity in the care of our elders and dependents, residents in institutions that have become ghoulish traps for ‘privatized elderly’‘”According to both organizations, who consider that this” is a democratic anomaly that cannot be consented “. They also accuse the regional government of irresponsibility and recall that the first months of the vaccination campaign against the virus “have shown a disastrous management by the Ministry of Health«.

Thus, they reproach that “the criminal diversion of vaccines politicians, religious, or people and groups that were not entitled to be immunized at that time, in accordance with the protocol of the Interterritorial Health Council of the Ministry of Health.

Among the demands of these groups, they ask the regional Executive to face the crisis caused in the health system by cuts and the pandemic, as well as care for dependency. Regarding vaccination, they demand that the campaign continue “with respect to established protocols.” “You cannot sell the vaccination to the highest bidder” and condemn the “irregular and clientelistic management of the vaccination”, demanding “Justice and transparency”.

Finally, they demand “maximum transparency” in the expenditure of economic resources that the Government of Spain has sent to the Region. Public health “is a sovereign right of the people of the Region of Murcia, without which it is impossible to recover our land for a social majority,” they concluded.