Protests in Moldova, pro-Russians try to enter the seat of government

Tensions remain high in Moldova, where a group of protesters today tried to raid the seat of government. The protests were organized by the pro-Russian party Sor, a few weeks after the crisis that led to the appointment of the new prime minister, the pro-Western Dorin Recean.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets today in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu’s government and early elections. Part of the procession, according to reports in the Moldovan press, including Newsmaker, was rejected by the police as they tried to enter the seat of government and chose to divert towards the city hall.

Anti-government rallies organized by the pro-russian Shor party are taking place in Chisinau, Moldova. The crowd, which was brought by buses, is trying to get to the government, but they are blocked by the police. Apparently Kremlin does not leave the idea to seize Moldova. pic.twitter.com/uel5fZXRMv — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) February 28, 2023

“We are calling for early elections. The government has to pay people’s bills which have increased several times through the fault of the authorities. We also ask that neutrality be observed, as it is written in the constitution, so that our country is not drawn into war operations,” said Vadim Fotescu, a Sor lawmaker. Some of the protesters were arrested.

According to the government’s Action and Solidarity Party, the demonstrations are an attempt to “destabilize the situation in the country”. The protest, with demonstrators arriving from all over the country, was organized by the People’s Movement, which brings together various organizations including the Sor party. Yesterday the WizzAir company announced the suspension of flights to Chisinau starting from March 14, due to a “high but not imminent” risk in Moldovan airspace. In early February, a Russian missile had crossed the airspace of the country, in which there are about two thousand Russian troops, deployed in the secessionist region of Transnistria.