NAfter Andrés Manuel López Obrador lost the presidential election in 2006, his supporters besieged Avenida Reforma in the center of Mexico City for months in protest against the “stolen election”. “Amlo”, as the Mexicans call López Obrador, is now sitting in the presidential palace. And his opponents have adopted the siege tactics.

Supporters of the “National Anti-Amlo Front” (Frena) have been camping in the center of the capital for several days. Last week, the police even had to open the protest to the Zócalo, the huge square in front of the government palace, due to an injunction. Tents are now standing there and national flags are waving. Frena’s demand: López Obrador should resign.