Tickets for the Copa del Rey final continue to be talked about in the Turia capital. After the controversy with the distribution of the same, today the fans that dictated sentence and the protests were the order of the day. In minute ’19’, the one that has established itself as the protest against Peter Lim, Mestalla has sung “where the tickets are” to Anil Murthy.

At the end of the meeting, around a hundred fans have gathered in the outskirts of Mestalla with the ‘Lim Go Home’ signs and have continued their protests for twenty minutes. It must be remembered that for months the yellow signs against Peter Lim permeate Mestalla around minute 19.