Demonstrators in Libya are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbaiba’s government. © Matt Dunham/AP/dpa

Violent protests broke out in Libya after Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush is said to have met unofficially with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

Tripoli – Violent protests broke out in Libya during the night. It had previously become known that Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush met her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen unofficially last week, although the two countries have no official diplomatic relations, Libyan media reported. According to eyewitnesses, demonstrators in Tripoli set fire to tires and blocked roads.

Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbaiba’s government. A video circulated on the Internet is said to show how people set fire to Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbaiba’s residence. It was unclear whether Dbaiba was in the building at the time. The information could not initially be independently verified.

convene an emergency meeting

Dbaiba reportedly released his foreign minister from her duties on Sunday to investigate the case. The State Department has since denied talks with Cohen in Rome. The meeting in the Italian capital was just an “informal” and “unprepared” meeting.

A statement from the ministry said it “categorically” rejected a normalization of relations with Israel. According to a 1957 law, such contacts with Israel are punishable by law. The parliament in eastern Libya plans to hold an emergency session today.

Civil war broke out in Libya in 2011 after the fall of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. Countless militias are still struggling for power and influence in the oil-rich state. The conflict is additionally fueled by foreign states. Two hostile governments are currently fighting for power in the country. All diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far failed. dpa