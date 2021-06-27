Eighteen people were injured in the northern region of Lebanon in overnight clashes between security forces and protesters angered by the severe economic crisis, a medical organization reported Sunday.

Protests in the city of Tripoli erupted after the Lebanese pound registered an all-time low on the parallel market due to the country’s financial crisis, which, according to the World Bank, could be the most serious in the world since the mid-19th century.

Protesters tried to break into the early hours of Saturday to Sunday in official buildings, including a branch of the Central Bank, and the army was mobilized to contain the crowd.

“Eighteen people, including civilians and soldiers, were wounded, with four hospitalizations,” said the Emergency and Relief Corps, a local medical organization.

Some injuries were caused by rubber bullets and stun guns, according to a spokesman for the organization.

The army said 10 soldiers were wounded in Tripoli, mostly by protesters on motorcycles who dropped stun guns.

Smaller protests were also registered in the capital Beirut and in the city of Sidon (south).

The financial collapse provoked Lebanese indignation with the political class, considered corrupt and incapable of solving the country’s problems.

Lebanon has been a fully functioning government since the huge explosion in the port of Beirut in August, which killed more than 200 people and destroyed part of the capital.

The government resigned after the tragedy and negotiations to form a new executive have failed repeatedly since then.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach