Protests in Lebanon as the currency collapses and the political crisis continues

The devaluation of the local currency to a new record level and the continuing political crisis fueled protests in Lebanon.

Angry protesters blocked some roads for the second day in a row, on Wednesday.

Last year, Lebanon witnessed demand protests due to the financial and political crisis, as well as the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. In August, a huge explosion occurred in the Beirut port, killing 200 people and destroying parts of the capital.

President Michel Aoun said on Twitter today that he had asked the governor of the Central Bank to conduct an investigation into the causes of the latest currency depreciation, and stressed that allowing depositors to access their money is a major goal.

Aoun stressed that “the main concern remains recovering the depositors’ money and the rights of people that cannot be wasted, neither through illegal speculation nor through suspicious transfers abroad.”

The collapse of the Lebanese pound, which fell yesterday to 10,000 pounds against the US dollar, wiped out about 85 percent of its value.

It was the last straw for many who have seen the prices of consumer goods, such as grain, nearly triple since the start of the crisis.

Protesters burned tires and garbage bins across the country and blocked streets on Tuesday evening.

Today, Wednesday, local media reported that protesters continued to block at least four main streets in Tripoli. There were protests on a smaller scale in front of money exchange shops.

“The solution will be for a rescue government outside the political kit, and an economic plan will be put in place for how to deal with the situation, because the patches and temporary solutions no longer bring a significant result,” said Beirut resident Jad Salim.

Divided politicians have been unable to agree on a new government since the previous government resigned in the wake of the Beirut Port bombing on August 4.

Saad Hariri was assigned last October to form a new government, but a political stalemate is still preventing the formation of the government.