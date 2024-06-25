Protesters in Kenya storm parliament and set a police car on fire

The half-sister of former US President Barack Obama, journalist Auma, was injured during the crackdown on protests in the Kenyan capital Nairobi. Law enforcement officers used tear gas against protesters.

According to the woman, those present only had flags and banners, but this did not stop the police from fighting the protesters using these methods.

These young people have nothing else… How can they use tear gas against them? Auma Obamajournalist

When asked why Obama, who had not previously been involved in politics, joined the protesters, the woman said she wanted a bright future for her daughter and grandchildren in Kenya.

Auma Obama. Photo: Reuters

Protesters storm Kenya’s parliament building

On June 25, protesters in the Kenyan capital stormed the country’s parliament, where voting on a draft budget with tax increases had just ended.

Shouting “traitors,” the protesters exploded smoke bombs, set fire to a police car, damaged part of the parliament fence, then broke into the building and set it on fire. They also snatched the national flag from the legislative premises.

The chief of police in the Kenyan capital, Adamson Bungay, said that during the protests at least four people received gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.

Photo: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

Riots over tax hikes sweep Kenya

A wave of protests in Kenya began in mid-June due to government plans to increase taxes on a number of goods and services. In particular, they discussed the introduction of a 16 percent value added tax on the purchase of bread, the transportation of sugar, the use of mobile and financial services, transactions with foreign currency, as well as a 2.5 percent tax on motor vehicles and an excise tax on vegetable oil.

President William Ruto emphasized that the government was ready for dialogue with the protesters, but the riot continued. According to the publication Citizen Digitalat least 200 people were injured, several were shot by police.

Related materials:

Washington has included Kenya among its main allies. Currently, the United States’ “major non-NATO allies” include 20 countries, including, among others, Israel, Egypt, Argentina, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Qatar.