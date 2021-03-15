Witnesses said that protests erupted in several Jordanian cities and towns against the restrictions of Corona, a day after the death of at least six Corona patients in a government hospital after running out of oxygen.

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets, defying the night curfew in the northern city of Irbid, and in several other cities, including Salt and a neighborhood of the capital, Amman. Protesters also gathered in the southern city of Karak and the coastal city of Aqaba.

The wave of anger erupted after the hospital incident, as well as due to the tightening of anti-epidemic restrictions, which included extending the night curfew to curb a significant increase in Covid-19 infections due mainly to the rapid spread of the British strain of Corona virus. The demonstrators called for the abolition of the emergency laws that were enacted at the beginning of the epidemic last year.

Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh sacked the Minister of Health and said he bears full responsibility for the deaths of Corona virus patients.

And the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah, visited the hospital, which is located in the city of Salt.

Authorities detained the hospital director and his aides on Saturday night, and officials said three more deaths may have been linked to the lack of oxygen.