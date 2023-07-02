Israelis remain mobilized against the judicial reform proposed by the government of Israel. Today (1st) was the 26th consecutive Saturday of demonstrations, bringing together more than 286,000 Israelis across the country, 150,000 of them in Tel Aviv, the epicenter of demonstrations since January.

This week, the organizers of the pro-democracy movement against the reform promised to intensify the protests, after having lost some momentum, coinciding with the government’s attempt to advance in the approval of the reform projects, despite not having reached any agreement with the opposition. “When a government enacts laws that infringe on citizens’ rights, it is crucial that we respond quickly with non-violent civil disobedience,” said Kaplan Force, one of the organizing groups named after the Tel Aviv avenue where the protests are taking place. There were also demonstrations in Haifa, Jerusalem, Ashdod, Beersheba, Karkur, Beit Shemesh, Netanya and Karmiel.

“Without reasonable cause, Israel is a country of corrupt appointments, where every minister is an emperor, where improbability is celebrated. The government has revealed its true colors and we have four weeks to stop it. Don’t become a dictatorship! Resist!” , shouted a group of students in reference to the law that the government wants to promote.

On Monday (3), the government intends to put to the first vote in Parliament a law to eliminate the doctrine of reasonableness, which allows the Supreme Court to review and revoke any decision of the government based on its reasonableness or not. Coinciding with this vote, the anti-reform movement called new demonstrations on Monday afternoon in the vicinity of Ben Gurion airport, in Tel Aviv, with the idea of ​​blocking access to it. “All these steps are those that are only seen in dictatorial regimes”, they affirmed.

The governing coalition – which holds a comfortable parliamentary majority – agreed last week to unilaterally advance the legislative procedures for the reform, after the opposition suspended negotiations to reach a consensus plan due to lack of agreements, mediated by President Isaac Herzog. Faced with this situation, more than a hundred reservists from the Army Air Forces warned this week, by letter, that they will not perform mandatory service if the government continues with the legislative procedures.