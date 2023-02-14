More of 70,000 Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalemaccording to local media, in rejection of the judicial reform promoted by the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which would affect the independence of Justice.

This is the first mass protest in Jerusalem after six consecutive weeks of massive demonstrations in the city of Tel Aviv.

The demonstrators came from different parts of the country and gathered around the Knesset (Parliament) carrying Israeli flags and posters with messages against the reform.

The causes of these protests are caused by the Constitution, Law and Justice Commission of the Knesset which approved for its first reading change the composition of the judge selection committee and restrict the Supreme Court’s ability to review and change laws.

If approved, these legislations would return to the commission to prepare for their second and third readings, before being approved as law.

This initiative also provides for the so-called “cancellation clause” which would imply that a majority of deputies in Parliament can annul the rulings issued by the Supreme Court.

He has the power to knock down norms contrary to Israeli basic law -with constitutional rank-, for which reason those who oppose the plan believe that the reform could generate the separation of powers and weaken the foundations that make democracy exist in Israel.

“He wants to turn the State of Israel into a dark dictatorship”

Several members of the opposition expressed their support for the demonstrations, which spread to different parts of Israel, from north to south.

The former prime minister and current leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, was present at the protest in front of the Parliament in Jerusalem and warned that the new government

The former defense minister, Benny Gantz, was also present at the protests, stating that “these are decisive days for Israeli democracy.”

“We are not prepared for the politicization of the judicial system, this is what protects citizens and their civil rights. We must not allow it to be damaged in any way,” Gantz concluded.

