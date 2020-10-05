You will be made the scapegoat for Corona. Violence against protesters calling for Netanyahu to resign is intensifying in Israel.

Violence against the demonstrators, who are demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been observed since the protests began. Months ago, for example, right-wing hooligans hit Netanyahu opponents with broken glass bottles. But last week, after a law to restrict demonstrations was passed, the riots increased dramatically: on Thursday an opponent of the protests drove into a crowd of demonstrators in Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, a walker cut the cheek of a protester in Jerusalem; an 81-year-old woman who was on the streets against the prime minister allegedly knocked down; A demonstrator’s hand was broken in the town of Pardes Hanna Karkur. Something similar is reported from Jerusalem, Holon and Haifa.

Netanyahu is ultimately responsible for this increase in violence. He incites against the demonstrations, describes them as one of the “most destructive things in the country” and claims that they produce “corona and anarchy”. He is instrumentalizing a threatening situation, which is currently represented by the gigantic high number of infections, for his own purposes: to smash the demonstrations.

It is understandable that Israelis are concerned about the spread and contagion of the coronavirus. However, there is no evidence of Netanyahu’s demonizations. The protests take place outside, most of the Netanyahu opponents wear masks and keep their distance.

Scapegoating the anti-Netanyahu camp is ridiculous, especially since Netanyahu contributed to the catastrophic corona situation. For months, he has made far-reaching concessions to his ultra-orthodox coalition partners in matters of Corona and thus contributed to the enormous numbers of infections.

Netanyahu’s policy of division has bitter consequences: a dysfunctional political system, a deep rift that runs through society, and violence against its opponents.