The 27-year-old was armed with a knife and died on the way to the hospital. Since then there have been vigils in several Irish cities.

DUBLIN taz | If you have to shoot, you’ve learned to shoot as much as possible, ”says Sheelagh Brady, a former Irish policewoman who now works for the SAR security company. And the largest area is the upper body. “The police are taught to shoot to avert danger, not to kill,” she said over the weekend.

But the result is often the same. So also last Wednesday. The last hour of the black Nigerian George Nkencho, who came to Ireland with his family as a child, has been more or less completely recorded by passers-by using cell phones. The 27-year-old had beaten up the manager in a supermarket in the west of Dublin at lunchtime, left the shop and pulled a knife. The police that had been summoned slowly followed him in their car.

The official name of the police is “Garda Síochána na hÉireann” – the Guardians of the Peace of Ireland. They have been around since 1922 when Ireland became a Free State after the War of Independence. The police are almost unarmed, only 19 percent have a service weapon.

The unarmed officers called their armed colleagues for help. In the meantime, Nkencho had reached the front yard of the house where the extended family lives. After the taser and pepper spray failed, a police officer fired five or six rounds in front of Nkencho’s mother. Two hit Nkencho in the arm, two in the chest. He died on the way to the hospital.

“How could 15 police officers not disarm one man?”

The police said they feared Nkencho would attack them with a knife or take a hostage if they let him escape into the house. Who should he have taken hostage? His mother? Emmanuel Nkencho, the younger brother, asks: “Why couldn’t 15 police officers disarm a single man?” “He didn’t go out much, at most to the shop. My brother never bothered anyone. ”And he had no criminal record.

Since the shooting of Nkencho, there have been vigils in various Irish cities with posters saying “Justice for George” or “Black Lives Matter”. So far everything has remained more or less peaceful. “Nigerians in Diaspora”, an organization of the Nigerian Foreign Ministry, described the fatal shots as “callous and vile”. But she also called for people to remain calm and await the official investigation.