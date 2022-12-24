Protests | In Iran, there are fears of an increase in executions as the West celebrates Christmas – CNN: More than 40 people in immediate danger of death

At least two people have already been executed in Iran in connection with the months-long protests.

in Iran it is feared that the executions of demonstrators who participated in scarf protests will increase when the western world celebrates Christmas, according to the US media CNN.

CNN bases its news about Iran on documents and statements obtained in cooperation with an activist group, the authenticity of which it has verified. The materials indicate that at least 43 people are in immediate danger of execution.

In total, the real number could be as high as 100, CNN says.

Documents reviewed by CNN and an activist group indicate that the Iranian regime is rushing the legal process. The documents indicate that the charges could lead to the death penalty, which could be imposed in a single hearing.

Sources tell CNN that the trial of at least one prisoner has been scheduled for Christmas in the West.

“This coincides with the international community celebrating these holy days, and the Iranian regime is taking advantage of the fact that it is not under the watchful eyes of the world,” the source describes to CNN.

Last week human rights organization Iran Human Rights listed 39 people who are at risk of execution. Also according to the organization, the real number may be higher.

According to Iran Human Rights, the security forces have killed at least 469 people while suppressing the protests. According to the UN’s estimate, at least 14,000 people have been arrested.

Mixed CNN and Iran Human Rights say that the 26-year-old soccer player Amir Nasr Azadani is at risk of execution. He is reportedly accused of involvement in the deaths of three members of Iran’s security forces during a protest in November.

According to Iranian state media, Azadani is accused of rioting against the authorities. CNN reports that the charge carries the death penalty. Last week, the court also ruled that Azadani belongs to an armed group and that the footballer had confessed to his crime.

Earlier this month, the captain of the Vaasa Ball Club Sebastian Strandvall published by on Twitter petition on behalf of his former teammate. Strandvall played with Azadan in the 2010s in the Iranian Rah Ahan Yazdan FC team.

“My friend, former teammate and roommate Amir Nasr has been arrested and sentenced to death,” he wrote two weeks ago.

Iran’s in the third largest city, Isfahan, according to CNN, an execution platform has been set up in one of the city’s central squares. Azadan’s supporters tell CNN they fear he will be executed there.

Nationwide protests have continued in Iran for more than three months. The protests started in mid-September, when the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the chastity police. She had been arrested for wearing a “wrong” hijab.

