Protests in Iran, doctors report: women affected genitals

A few hours after the first execution of a protester sentenced to death for participating in protests in Iran, another shocking truth emerges concerning women who take part in anti-regime marches, who are allegedly hit by the police in the face, breast and to the genitals.

The supports it Guardian which has collected the complaints of numerous doctors and nurses committed to treating the rioters in secret to avoid their arrest.

According to the doctors, in fact, the police use rifles loaded with metal or plastic pellets to shoot demonstrators at close range, in different positions depending on gender.

The agents, in fact, would aim at the legs, back, buttocks in the case of men, while women are wounded in the “symbolic” points of their femininity: face, breasts and genitals.

The wounds caused by bullets often turn out to be serious and leave permanent damage as confirmed by a doctor from the province of Isfahan: “They want to destroy the beauty of our girls. And also their ability to procreate. They target the private parts of women because they are sexual complexes who enjoy hurting young girls. I treated a twenty-year-old woman who was hit on the genitals by two dots: small and insidious, they got stuck between the urethra and the vaginal opening. She risked a serious infection and I had to refer her to a trusted gynecologist. She told me she was surrounded by a dozen officers who shot at her from very close range. She disturbed me a lot: she could have been my daughter ”.

Contacted by the British newspaper, the Foreign Ministry declined to comment. According to human rights NGOs, the victims of the repression since mid-September are over 400, of whom around 60 are minors.