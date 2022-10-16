The demonstrations began in rejection of the death of the 22-year-old on September 16. Amini Ella died in Tehran, the country’s capital, after being arrested three days earlier by the morality police for allegedly wearing the Islamic headscarf incorrectly. The country’s authorities blame Israel and the United States for being behind the protests, while Washington is carrying out a diplomatic offensive against the country of the ayatollahs.

The cries of “death to the dictator” or “woman, life, freedom” are still heard in the Iranian streets. And it is that this Saturday the young people of the Persian nation returned to the streets within hours of one month of the death of the 22-year-old, Mahsa Amini.

A group of activists was in charge of making the call for this new day of protests, which do not see signs of exhaustion. To avoid risks and security forces, the call was to mobilize in “new areas.”

Dissimilar were the points, mainly universities, in which the events took place. Mobilizations were reported in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Mahabad, Ardebil, Karaj, among others. In some educational venues, students painted their hands red and asked for freedom for their detained classmates.

Amini is not the only victim

Other names were also heard at the demonstrations. Nika Shakarami and Sarina Esmaelizadeh, aged 17 and 16 respectively, have been victims of the repression of the protests, according to complaints from their families. Accidents, according to the government version.

Since Amini’s death, the security forces have forcefully repressed the protests with the use of riot gear, live ammunition and the arrest of thousands of dissidents, according to the United Nations Organization.

However, fear has not penetrated people, especially women, who have even burned veils as a sign of protest.

Blame, according to Iranian authorities

The country’s leadership has identified the culprits: the United States and Israel. This was stated by the leader of the nation, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who described the death of the Young Mahsa Amini as a devastating event and implied that the protests that arose as a result of what happened were caused by the country’s enemies.

In this sense, one of the two mentioned, the United States, does carry out a diplomatic offensive in favor of the Iranians who take to the streets to show their discontent. President Joe Biden expressed his support for the protests stating that “what has been awakened (Amini’s death) is something that I don’t think will be able to remain silent for a long, long time”. The statements were made last Friday during a speech in the state of California.

“Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens, who are simply exercising their fundamental rights,” he said at another point in his speech.

For her part, Vice President Kamala Harris met with an Iranian actress to express her support for “the brave women and girls who are leading peaceful protests in Iran.”

Meanwhile, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, met with a group of Iranian activists. Anticipating the reactions of the counterpart, Blinken regretted that the gesture was going to be instrumentalized by Tehran.

The Secretary of State, referring to the mobilizations in the streets of Iran, pointed out that “first and foremost, this is the Iranian people standing up with extraordinary courage for the rights that are being denied to them.”

The NGO Iran Human Rights, which is based in Oslo, the capital of Norway, has recorded more than 100 deaths during the rallies, including 23 minors.

with EFE