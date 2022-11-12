Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel

The protests in Iran continue even after two months. A petition to investigate the crimes of the security forces attracted a million supporters.

Tehran – The protests in Iran continue, and some are already talking about a revolution. Meanwhile, a petition to investigate crimes committed by security forces in Iran had over a million signatures worldwide. The European Union also imposed new sanctions that are to be decided on Monday – Iran responded with threats.

Protests commemorating “Bloody Friday” in Sahedan in at least six cities

The Kurdish woman Mahsa Jina Amini died in police custody on September 16 after being arrested by the vice squad for allegedly wearing a headscarf that was not correctly fitted. This had triggered nationwide protests, which are still going on about two months later.

Although the general participation in protests in Iran, according to the current Analysis by US experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) declined in recent days but rose again on Friday in Sistan and Balochistan province. According to ISW experts, at least 14 protests took place in twelve cities in six provinces this Friday in memory of the “Bloody Friday” of September 30th.

A million people sign a petition against crimes committed by Iranian security forces

At least 330 people are loud Human rights organization HRANA have died since the protests began as a result of the violent crackdown by the security forces. Amnesty International said at least 100 people had died in Sistan and Balochistan in the past two weeks alone. In addition to the many deaths, there were more than 14,000 arrests and numerous death sentences imposed on those in prison. But people continue to bravely take to the streets – in some cases the protest is taking on new forms.

One Petition by the human rights organization Amnesty International against the arbitrariness and brutality of the Iranian security forces, however, found a million signers from over 200 countries – around a quarter of the signatures are said to have come from Iran itself. The petition called for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to investigate crimes committed by security forces in Iran under international law.

Protests in Iran lead to renewed sanctions – and threats from the Islamic Republic

The protests in Iran also have consequences for the country in terms of foreign policy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has sharply criticized the Iranian leadership for human rights violations there and defended the planned new sanctions. “What kind of government are you that shoots at its own citizens? Anyone who acts like this must expect our resistance, ”said Scholz on Saturday. The EU foreign ministers want to impose the third package of sanctions against Tehran in Brussels on Monday.

Iran quit in case of new ones sanctions a “reasonable and resolute” response. Meanwhile, US defense officials warned of a possible Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia or Iraq in retaliation for the alleged role of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia in fueling the protests, according to ISW experts. Corresponding reports were previously also in the Polit-Magazin political as well as in the US daily newspaper Wall Street Journal appeared.