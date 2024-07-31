Dozens of managers, academics and students of the University of Tehran staged This Wednesday a protest in repudiation of the murder Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, which occurred early this morning in the Iranian capital and was attributed to Israel.

Protesters marched on the university grounds chanting “death to Israel” and “death to the United States,” which they accused of being responsible for Israeli crimes. for providing support and supplying weaponss, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The outraged also carried banners and portraits of Haniyeh and the flags of Iran and Palestine.

His murder would have been committed by Israel

The head of Hamas’s political bureau was killed at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday (22:30 GMT) in an attack on his residence in the Iranian capital, hours after taking part in the inauguration ceremony of the country’s president, Masud Pezeshkian.

The incident has been attributed to Israel, which, however, has not recognized it. his role in the murder.

Iranian authorities have announced that they will soon publish more details of this incident, at the same timeme that they have threatened Israel with revenge.

“With this act, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime (Israel) has prepared the ground for harsh punishment and we consider it our duty to avenge the murder on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned in a statement.

Hamas and other Palestinian Islamist movements have been at war with Israel since October 7, after they attacked Israeli territory, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 250 people.

In response, Israel launched a bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip that has so far left more than 39,400 dead and has involved Hezbollah and the Houthis of Yemen, who, among others, make up the informal anti-Israeli alliance called the ‘Axis of Resistance’, led by Tehran.

