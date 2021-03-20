This Saturday there were a series of demonstrations against sanitary restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The vast majority were driven by virus or vaccine deniers, although people who are tired of the restrictions imposed by different governments also participated.

In Germany the main protest was held in the city of Kassel, in the center of the country, and about 20,000 people participated who called themselves “anti-crown” and “crown-rebels.”

Some 20,000 people protested against the restrictions in Kassel. (Reuters)

Clashes broke out when a group of protesters, without masks or social distancing, tried to break the cordon formed by the police to join another column. The police used pepper spray to disperse them.

“This is not a peaceful protest. There were several attacks against agents. We do not tolerate this type of attack, ”tweeted the Northern Hesse police, accusing the protesters, among other things, of repeatedly attacking emergency services workers.

Initially, the Hessian authorities had banned the protests due to the increase in new infections, but later they authorized a march with a maximum participation of 6,000 people, which was finally widely exceeded.

The cumulative incidence in seven days in the federal state of Hesse is 112.8 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 1,449 infections in the last 24 hours. Throughout Germany, the incidence stands at 99.9, with 16,033 new infections in one day.

UK

Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in central London against the confinement imposed to contain the pandemic, many of them without a mask and without respecting the personal safety distance.

Massive demonstration in London against the restrictions adopted to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. (EFE)

Among the protesters were “deniers” of the covid-19 and conspiracy theorists, as well as people who, without denying the existence of the virus, consider the restrictions excessive and counterproductive.

The London Police have not yet provided estimates of the number of attendees or have specified whether there have been any arrests.

Police tried to control the march in London. (Reuters)

Since last January, England has been under a near total confinement to contain the third wave of the pandemic, in which it is only allowed to leave home for essential reasons, travel abroad is prohibited except for force majeure and only key shops open, although on March 8 the reopening of schools was authorized.

If everything progresses as planned, on April 12 all businesses will return to activity, with precautions, and the company will progressively reopen until all restrictions are lifted no earlier than June 21.

Netherlands

The police of Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, had to use water cannons to dissolve a thousand protesters concentrated in the city center to protest against the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

Strong demonstration against sanitary restrictions in Amsterdam. (AFP)

The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, had announced that the city’s Museum Square was forbidden, but protesters have still concentrated in the area chanting slogans such as “Love, freedom, no dictatorship” or “the coronavirus does not exist”.

Other attendees wore military berets and were alleged ex-military men who formed at the head of the demonstration. Behind them were a group of people in white coats, although it is not clear if they were medical personnel.

March in Amsterdam against the restrictive measures adopted by the government against the pandemic. (AFP)

The demonstrations against the restrictions and in particular against the curfew began in January with an epicenter in the Museum Square in Amsterdam and dozens of arrests are common.

Source: EFE, AFP and AP

