Protesters took to the streets in the city of Duisburg, western Germany, on Saturday, to protest against a party held by the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party on the occasion of welcoming the new year.

Demonstrators marched through the city before a planned rally near the event hall, a rally organized by several parties, including the German Trade Union Confederation.

The protest remained peaceful until early afternoon, according to a police spokesman. The march came in the wake of protests in other German cities on Friday, in response to a report detailing a recent meeting between members of the Alternative for Germany party and a notorious far-right group calling for the expulsion of immigrants, including those with German citizenship.

The demonstrators demanded that the party, which had seen an increase in its support in recent months, be banned.

Yesterday evening, Friday, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the AfD party headquarters in the city of Hamburg, located in northern Germany. Police estimates indicated that hundreds also demonstrated in the city of Dusseldorf to call for banning the party.