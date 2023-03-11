Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Archive image) © Maxim Shipenkov/EPA Pool via AP/dpa

With a view to the demonstrations against the government in Georgia, Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov suspects outside influence. He is reminiscent of the Maidan demos in Ukraine.

Munich – The government in Georgia planned and controversial “agent” law based on the Russian model was withdrawn after violent protests. However, the demonstrators, who accuse the government of an increasingly pro-Russian stance, intend to continue protesting. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has now commented on the demonstrations and blamed foreign influence.

Demonstrations in Georgia: Lavrov compares protests with Maidan in Ukraine

If Lavrov has his way, there is a clear similarity to the demonstrations by the Ukrainian population in 2014. “It’s very similar to the Maidan in Kiev,” he said in an interview on the semi-state television station Pervy Kanal, according to the state news agency TASS. He interpreted the resistance to the controversial law in Georgia as an “excuse” to use force to overthrow the government in the ex-Soviet state.

Russia claims the government in Ukraine was overthrown in a 2014 “coup”. With regard to the most recent developments in Georgia, Lavrov continued the argument of foreign influence and stated that the demonstrations were “orchestrated from abroad”. Thus one wants to create a kind of disruptive factor at the borders of Russia.

He also attacked Western countries for differing attitudes towards demonstrations in Moldova and Georgia. The opposition in Georgia can do anything because it represents “Western interests,” stressed Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s Foreign Minister Lavrov. The West, on the other hand, condemned protests against the Moldovan government because the government there and President Maia Sandu are Western-oriented, the minister said. Some of the parties and groups close to Russia are involved in the demonstrations in Moldova.

Demonstrations in Georgia: Putin spokesman sees “anti-Russian sentiment”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke similarly to Lavrov of an “anti-Russian mood” in Georgia due to US influence. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is “not addressing her people from Georgia, but from America,” Peskov said, referring to a statement by Zurabishvili during her visit to the United States.

On Thursday (March 9) in New York, the President pledged her support to the demonstrators in her country. This is a sign that someone “visibly” is trying to “create anti-Russian sentiment,” Putin’s spokesman said. “We are following this very closely and with great concern,” he added.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized that Russia had nothing to do with the controversial law and stressed that Moscow “does not interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs”. Russia and Georgia fought a brief war against each other in 2008. After the war, Russia declared the independence of the separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia. Many Georgians fear that their government could turn away from its pro-European course and move closer to Russia. (bb/AFP)