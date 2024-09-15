Protests in Georgia after Ivanishvili’s words about apologies to Ossetians

Protests have taken place in Georgia against the statement by the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, about the need to apologize to the residents of South Ossetia for the military conflict of 2008. This was reported by RIA Novosti citing local media.

According to the television company, protesters in Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi called Ivanishvili a traitor during their speeches. The action in the capital of Georgia took place in front of the parliament building.

In addition, the families of Georgian soldiers killed during the 2008 conflict have posted apologies to the dead for Ivanishvili’s words on social media.

The day before, on September 14, Ivanishvili said that Georgia would find the strength to apologize to the Ossetians for the war that former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili unleashed in 2008. He added that if the ruling party wins the parliamentary elections, all those guilty of organizing the 2008 war will be brought to justice.