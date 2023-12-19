Genoa – The long face to face with referee Massa after the Genoa-Juventus match (click here for the article) cost the Juventus coach dearly, Max Allegri. He has been warned and will have to pay a 10,000 euro fine for having «at the end of the match, in the match officials' locker room, disrespectfully contested the referee's and VAR's actions, so much so that the match director asked him to leave».

In Allegri's sights the missed penalty for Bani's touch of hands and the missed expulsion of Malinovskyi. The designer Rocchi told Dazn: “What we consider a clear mistake is the missed sending off of Malinovskyi, because it is a topic on which we try to be very clear and I asked the boys to be very tough: we cannot make discounts on those who put their opponents in difficulty with dangerous interventions. the others are incidents on the pitch, then we'll see carefully next week, but they are two decisions that could have been managed differently, but they are not two clear errors like the expulsion of the Genoa player in my opinion.”