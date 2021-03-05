A group of protesters mobilized this Friday in front of the department of Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta and in front of the House of the province of Formosa to repudiate the repression of the Gildo Insfrán police.

“Formosa free now”, said one of the posters of those who approached the corner of Juncal and Uruguay, where Cristina Kirchner lives.

There, the protesters protested with banners, drums and flags of Argentina. Some of them identified themselves as representatives of the Republican Team, which participated in the repeated banners against the national government.

At the same time, there was also a demonstration in the vicinity of the Casa de Formosa in the City of Buenos Aires, located at Hipólito Yrigoyen 1429.

Protest in front of the House of Formosa, Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros.

The protest came after the violent episodes that took place earlier in the capital of Formosa, where the Insfrán police repressed people who marched to condemn the tightening of restrictions on circulation due to the coronavirus.

To prevent the protest from unfolding, the police repressed people with rubber bullets, shovels, kicks and fire hydrant trucks in the middle of the smoke generated by tear gas.

The images of wounded with arms and chests bloody by rubber bullets and victims of blows were multiplied by social networks and local media.

“There are injured citizens, councilors and journalists attacked and detained. I hold the governor (Gildo) Insfrán responsible for the consequences of the violence and urge the national government to take action on the matter urgently and guarantee the rule of law in the province.” Luis Naidenoff, national senator for Formosa from the Juntos por el Cambio party, tweeted.

