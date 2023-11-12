Thousands of people marched this afternoon in Paris in a demonstration against the escalation of anti-Semitism in recent weeks in France which brought together a good part of the French political class but with evident fractures.

The march, called by the presidents of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet (from the president’s party, Emmanuel Macron), and of the Senate, the conservative Gérard Larcherbegan shortly before 3:30 p.m. local time next to the lower house, on the Esplanade des Invalides, in the direction of the Luxembourg Garden where the upper house is located and where he arrived an hour and a half later.

According to the authorities’ report, cited by the French newspaper Le Monde, 105,000 people participated in the march in Paris, while around 7,500 joined in Marseille and another 3,000 in Nice and Lyon.

At the head of the procession in Paris, with a banner that read “For the Republic, against anti-Semitism”, alongside Braun-Pivet and Larcher were, in particular, the two living former French presidents, the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy and the socialist François Hollande, as well as the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne.

They all sang La Marseillaise, the French national anthem, several times during the march. as well as other political leaders (there were around thirty members of the Government or the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo) or former leaders such as prime ministers who accompanied them.

The president of the Senate, a conservative, insisted that “our motto of the day is the Republic,” while the president of the National Assembly said he hoped that “this march unites our citizens to the maximum.”

A significant absence was that of Macron, which he himself justified by his institutional role. However, the head of state gave his full support to the initiative in a letter to the French in which he denounced “the unbearable resurgence of rampant anti-Semitism.”

“A France where our fellow Jews are afraid is not France,” Macron said.

Protests took place throughout the country. “In ten years it will be too late. The Jews need all of us French, religion or origins matter little,” he told AFP Antonin Mayran during the march from Strasbourg (northeast).

On October 7, Hamas commandos killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, according to authorities, who responded with bombings against the Gaza Strip that cost the lives of more than 11,000, according to the Islamist movement’s government. In both cases, the majority of victims were civilians.

And with each escalation of the conflict in the Middle EastFrance, where millions of Muslims also live, becomes an echo chamber for tension. Anti-Semitic chants in the Paris metro, insults in the street and on social networks, spitting on Jews, graffiti,…

More than 1,250 anti-Semitic acts have been recorded in France since the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, three times more than in all of 2022.

The attacks have raised fears of a transposition of the Middle East conflict in France, where The largest Jewish community in Europe (about 500,000 people) lives alongside the largest Muslim community, numbering several million.

One of the most significant presences, and one that provoked the most reactions, was that of the leader of the extreme right, Marine Le Pen, surrounded by some of the main leaders of her party, the National Rally (RN).

“We are exactly where we need to be,” Le Pen stressed in response to the political controversy that arose since it became known that she wanted to attend in what many criticized as a way to whiten her image.

“What is happening in France requires the unity of the French people as a whole” and for politicians to stop “political controversies for a few hours,” said the finalist in the last two presidential elections who have been reproached for seeking prominence.

At the beginning of the march, a group of young left-wing Jews rebuked him and booed him with shouts of “Le Pen, get out, the Jews don’t love you!”

Borne, who has Jewish origins, had expressed his discomfort at the presence of the RN, as well as the three large formations of the left.to parliamentarians who attended the call, represented by their top officials: Olivier Faure for the Socialist Party (PS), Fabien Roussel for the French Communist Party (PCF) and Marie Tondelier for the Ecologists.

The big absentees from the parade were those responsible for La Francia Insumisa (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-wing party, which had considered that they could not be in the same demonstration as the RN due to its anti-Semitic past and its speeches of hate.

Furthermore, Mélenchon had disqualified this call for being that of the “friends of unconditional support for the massacre” in Gaza, in a clear reference to his position of denouncing Israel’s military offensive in that Palestinian enclave.

AFP and EFE