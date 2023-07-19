Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Protests in France: justice sentences more than 700 people for the riots

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World
Protests in France: justice sentences more than 700 people for the riots

protests in France

Firefighters put out the flames (file photo of the protests in France).

Firefighters put out the flames (file photo of the protests in France).

These are the demonstrations that began on June 27 and lasted a week.

French justice sentenced more than a thousand people, including almost 750 to firm prison termsdue to the riots that occurred after the death of a young man shot by the police in June, the authorities indicated this Wednesday.

Since then, the courts have handed down 1,278 sentencesincluding 95% condemnatory, said the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, on RTL radio.

A total of 1,056 people were sentenced to prison, including 742 people to mandatory prison terms with an average duration of 8.2 monthsthe minister specified. At the moment, 600 were imprisoned.

“It was very important that there was a firm and systematic response… It was essential that we restore order,” Dupond-Moretti added.

They investigate an assassination attempt against a mayor from the outskirts of Paris and his family

The death of Nahel, a 17-year-old boy, by a shot by police on June 27 during a traffic checkpoint in a Paris suburb sparked consecutive nights of violence. urban with the burning of cars, the looting of shops and the attack on public buildings.

The sentences are higher than the riots that the suburbs of French cities experienced for three weeks in 2005after the electrocuted death of two young men fleeing from the police.

The justice then pronounced more than 400 sentences to firm prison sentences.

AFP

