Thousands of demonstrators marched through Paris and other cities in France on Saturday against a planned security law. The law is supposed to protect the police.

PARIS dpa / afp | Thousands of people demonstrated against the planned security law in Paris and other French cities. In Paris, the demonstrators moved in sleet on Saturday towards Bastille Square in the east of the city. “Police everywhere, justice nowhere,” the demonstrators chanted. Almost 80 rallies were registered across France.

Behind these “marches of freedoms” is an alliance of journalists’ unions and human rights organizations who, according to their own statements, want to use it to set an example “against police violence, for the right to demonstrate and against mass surveillance”. Tens of thousands of people in France protested against the proposed law in December, with riots and numerous arrests in Paris in particular.

With the planned law, the government of President Emmanuel Macron wants to better protect the police against personal attacks. It contains an article that criminalizes the publication of certain footage of police operations. After mass protests, however, a particularly controversial article was reworded to restrict the distribution of recordings of police operations.

The organizations are demanding that it be completely deleted and criticizing other points in the law such as the expansion of video surveillance. In addition, critics see the freedom of the press threatened and fear a “clean bill” for violent police officers. The House of Lords in Paris will deal with the bill in March after the National Assembly had already approved it in the first reading.