Clashes between protesters and the police in different cities of France

French citizens took to the streets in anger and disappointment after the government led by Elisabeth Bornein office since May of last year, managed to approve the controversial pension reform without passing through Parliament, but managing to pass unscathed, by only 9 votes, the no-confidence motions presented by the oppositions.

Pension reform. What changes in France — The heart of the reform approved in France provides raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, but not suddenly. According to the text that has become law, the increase will be gradual between now and 2030: the retirement age will increase by 3 months each year for the next 8 years. The reform, however, will also mark the end of the special regimes on which the employees of some large groups such as the Bank of France or the Paris public transport company have been able to count. Furthermore, it is foreseenincrease of the minimum pension to 1200 euros gross per monthi.e. 85% of the minimum wage in France.

The protests don’t stop — French citizens had already begun to protest in recent days, with strikes and demonstrations that had caused chaos from one part of the country to another. Despite the protests, not always peaceful, of the French, the government continued on its own path until it achieved the objective it had set itself.

And in the face of the approval of the reform, as could be expected, anger exploded with greater intensity. In the city of Paris alone, where 2,000 police officers were engaged yesterday with the aim of maintaining order, 142 people were arrestedbut tensions have also affected many other cities in France, from Strasbourg to Dijon, from Lyon to Saint-Etienne.

Clashes in many cities of France — There was no shortage of clashes with the police, including riots in the street, dumpsters set on fire and objects thrown to which the military responded with charges and tear gas. The tensions have not subsided, and the situation could remain so for a long time: in the hottest areas of the main cities of France, starting from the capital, gatherings remain prohibited, but this does not seem to slow down the protests.