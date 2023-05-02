A total of 108 law enforcement officers have been injured, one with severe burns, andn the riots and clashes during the May Day demonstrations in France, and of which 291 arrests have been made.

These figures, which are still provisional, have been given by the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, in a brief appearance before the press shortly before 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT) in which he insisted that “this violence must be condemned by the entire world.”

Darmanin, who has stressed that in the vast majority of the 300 demonstrations that the unions have called throughout the country, things have developed normally, has noted in any case that “108 policemen injured on May 1 is extremely serious”. .

The main incidents have occurred in Nantes, Lyon, Angers and, above all, in Paris, where 19 police officers were injured and where the clashes continued late in the afternoon around the Place de la Nation, which is where the courtship over.

🇫🇷 | Riots and repression in Lyon, France, during the demonstrations for International Workers’ Day. pic.twitter.com/qJpSlBFvrT – World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) May 1, 2023

The minister has said that he hopes that the perpetrators of the attacks against the agents and against the property will receive “firm sanctions” and has highlighted that for months the presence in the demonstrations of members “of the ultra-left”, which today has estimated at about 2,000 people.

To try to contain the incidents, law enforcement had today deployed 12,000 officers throughout France, 5,000 of them in Paris. The most seriously injured policeman has been hit by a device arsonist who has burned a part of his body and arms.

In Paris, the skirmishes between the forces of order and the rioters have practically started with the demonstration and have developed all along the route, between the Place de la République and the Place de la Nation. Throughout this journey, groups of violent protesters have smashed shop windows and shop windows and banks, burned containers, street furniture and even a building under construction near the Plaza de la Nación.

🇫🇷 Again the images of riots tour France on May 1 with a wide mobilization. The country is submerged in a social and political crisis triggered by the approval of the pension reform. @delamopablo analyze it.https://t.co/mlGgzVF4gi — Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra) May 1, 2023

In addition, they have attacked the riot police, who have charged against them on numerous occasions, and They have used tear gas and a pressurized water cannon.



According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, 782,000 people participated in the union parades throughout France, whose main objective was to protest against the pension reform, already promulgated, 112,000 in Paris. For the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), there were 2.3 million, of which 550,000 in the capital.

