The Public Ombudsman of Peru confirmed on Monday (13) that it increased to seven the death toll in just over 24 hours of clashes between the police and demonstrators calling for the resignation of the country’s new president, Dina Boluarte, and the closure of of Congress.

The Peruvian government has declared a state of emergency for 60 days in seven provinces in the south of the department of Apurímac, the epicenter of protests calling for the president’s removal.

In this way, the Executive seeks to maintain “internal order” in the provinces of Abancay, Andahuaylas, Chincheros, Grau, Cotabambas, Antabamba and Aymaraes with the joint work of the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces, as can be read in the norm published in the official newspaper “El Peruano”.

For 60 days, the constitutional rights related to the “inviolability of the home, freedom of transit through the national territory, freedom of assembly and personal freedom and security” will be suspended in the province of Apurimac, according to article 2 of the Peruvian Constitution.

The Armed Forces have already collaborated with the PNP in the blockades of Ica and La Libertad and in the seizure of the airports of Arequipa and Andahuaylas, according to the Peruvian Minister of Defense, Alberto Otárola, this Monday.

Clashes between protesters and police in Andahuaylas and Chincheros have already resulted in seven deaths confirmed by authorities in the last 24 hours.

Protesters demand the closure of Congress, the calling of early elections and the removal of new president Dina Boluarte, who took office after the arrest of former president Pedro Castillo for his failed self-coup attempt.

The news had already been anticipated this afternoon by the Minister of Defense in the plenary of Congress, when he announced that a state of emergency would be declared in Andahuaylas after the death of two young demonstrators.

Within five days of the end of the state of emergency, the PNP must submit a “detailed” report to the Ministry of the Interior with the actions carried out during the exception regime.