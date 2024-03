Cubans protesting in Florida, USA, against the communist regime | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The NGO Justice J11 reported, this Tuesday (19), that at least 10 people were arbitrarily arrested during the massive protests over the weekend against the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel and the crisis that is plaguing the island.

Through a statement, the organization reported on the arrest of protesters who participated in the protests in the city of Bayam, last Sunday (17). Two of the victims identified by the organization have been released, while the situation of the remaining detainees has not yet been confirmed.

One of those arrested, Leandro Tamayo Tito, was released after paying a fine of 3,000 pesos for “public disorder”, although he was forced to leave the province and return to his place of residence. On the other hand, the status of Raúl González, another of the detainees, remains unknown.

The NGO Cubalex also confirmed several violent arrests in Santiago, the country's second largest city, where, in addition to the strong police presence, the Canel regime used the internet shutdown as a tool to prevent the spread of demonstrations.

The population took to the streets in one of the biggest protests since July 2011 to express widespread discontent over the prolonged power cuts and lack of food, a reality experienced daily in Cuba for at least three years.

The precarious living conditions of Cubans caused a historic exodus, which led more than 400,000 people to migrate outside the island, mainly to the USA, in recent years.