A large number of people came out to protest on Saturday night in the Cuban municipality of Caimanera, in the eastern province of Guantanamo, a fact that was suppressed by security forces -who made arrests- and was followed by a massive internet crash on the island.

The activist and independent journalist Yeris Curbelo Aguilera, a resident of Caimanera, assured this Sunday that, up to now, there are at least five people arrested, a figure that coincides with that provided by other activists.

At the moment, the authorities have not provided information regarding those detained after the protests.

A crowd of Cubans took to the streets shouting “Freedom, Freedom”in a town 1,000 kilometers from Havana, according to videos that circulated on social networks.

In the released images, people were seen walking in the street and some also shouting “Long live free Cuba.”

Different NGOs, such as Amnesty International, as well as dissidents inside and outside the island also shared videos in which you can see men in olive green uniforms confronting the protesters.

URGENT: The people of Cuba are on the streets right now. Protests are reported shouting freedom and human rights. They are starting to cut the internet connection in the country. Let’s spread, let’s not leave them alone! pic.twitter.com/km0eyhH6Ru — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) May 7, 2023

According to Curbelo Aguilera, two young people -both arrested, according to their testimony- began the protest on Saturday afternoon in front of the headquarters of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal one) in that town of about 10,000 inhabitants, adjacent to the US naval base located in Guantánmo Bay.

After that, the couple returned to their neighborhood and were joined by neighbors in a peaceful protest.

In one of the images spread on social networks, apparently about these events, a man is seen surrounded by numerous people who says: “We want food, we don’t want more speeches. There is no blockade (US economic embargo) nothing”, while shouts of “freedom” are heard.

“Until now (…) Caimanera continues to be militarized with repressive forces, (members of the National Special Brigade of the Ministry of the Interior, known as black berets) and patrol cars to intimidate and keep the population under strict panic and fear (and that) do not go out onto the streets,” Curbelo Aguilera told EFE.

Likewise, the United States Embassy in Havana condemned the response of the authorities.

“Cuban security forces responded with violence to peaceful demonstrations in the town of Caimanera, beating citizens for demanding human rights. Cuba also blocked its internet for fear of freedom of expression,” the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

massive internet outages

The international Internet monitoring platform Netblocks, and other similar ones such as Cloudflare Radar, confirmed the fall of the internet throughout the country shortly after the protests were registered.

Service was restored intermittently about three hours later. The official television Canal Caribe assured that there was a collapse in the networks without offering further details.

NGOs denounced “repressive” actions by the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel. Photo: Federico Parra / AFP

Amnesty International (AI) attributed the internet cut to political reasons. “(President) Díaz-Canel and his Government they should not interrupt communications and the internet to avoid information about protests“, criticized on Twitter.

In this regard, and once the internet was restored, the official newspaper of the province, Venceremos, described what happened as “an act of social indiscipline that required the presence of public order agents, when several citizens, some in a state of drunkenness, shouted in the street phrases against the Cuban social process and for dissatisfactions that must be addressed”.

In the same sense, Lázaro Castellanos Matos, a member of the Municipal Bureau of the PCC in Caimanera, assured that the march was started by “three citizens” who were “under the influence of alcohol”, version rejected as false by activists.

The keys behind nonconformity

The Cuban Conflict Observatory (OCC) organization, which prepares monthly reports on the conflict on the island, recorded last April 370 public protests related to economic and social rights (216), civil and political rights (154) and the fuel shortage in recent weeks.

The serious economic crisis suffered by the country -as well as its management by the Government- has generated a growing social unrest in a population that has endured more than two years of general food, medicine and fuel shortages, strong inflation and partial dollarization.

That same Saturday, the Guantánamo Electric Company reported a blackout that affected practically the entire province due to a fault.

The cuts in the electricity supply have generated social discontent and numerous spontaneous protests, among which those of July 11, 2021 stand out, the largest in decades.

EFE