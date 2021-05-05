The protests, which began on April 28 against the Government of Colombian President Iván Duque for the already withdrawn tax reform, They were the escape valve of the social burden that the city of Cali lives, the main one in the southwest and the third most important in the country.

Cali ceased to be the city that recently occupied the headlines because its inhabitants eluded the authorities to make clandestine parties in the middle of a pandemic that has left more than 4,500 dead.

The city is bearing a burden for which it is not prepared. Due to the situations of violence derived from the armed conflict and the dispute between the FARC dissidents, the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and other drug gangs, it was overwhelmed.

To this agro-industrial area par excellence thousands of displaced by violence arrived -mainly black and indigenous- who settled in different places forming cords of misery.

A burning building in Cali. AP Photo

There they demand the presence of the state to whom they beg for health, education, work and public services.

The trigger

The National Strike, called by social organizations to demand, among other things, the withdrawal of a tax reform project, with which the Government now hopes to raise 14 billion pesos (about 3,656 million dollars today), the “world capital of salsa” is on edge as had not happened in its recent history.

For eight days, the third most important city in the country remains besieged with blockades in at least fourteen strategic points that prevent the passage of food, fuel, medical missions and their contact with neighboring cities.

Neuralgic roads leading to the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport are also closed. the sugar mills, which have historically positioned Colombia as one of the first sugar producers in the world.

A barricade in Cali. AFP photo

At night the streets of the “branch of heaven”, as Cali is known, become scenarios of confrontations between the security forces, protesters and vandals.

In the early hours of this Wednesday the Caleños denounced through social networks and WhatsApp groups that they were blocking internet service with which they have broadcast live the violence that occurs in their neighborhoods.

So far, the most recent figures from local authorities speak of 27 dead, 211 injured, 84 captured and an unknown number of missing.

The worst times

The violence and panic that the city is experiencing at the moment is only comparable with the era of drug trafficking effervescence starring the Cali Cartel.

Trade in goods and services, the main economic activity in the capital of Valle del Cauca, has had to cease because chain stores, bank headquarters and public transport service stations have been looted and burned. Only on the first day of the demonstrations, material losses were calculated at 80,000 million pesos (just over $ 20.9 million).

As the days go by, the protests become more crude, as does the military intervention that added a thousand men to try to regain control of the city.

A protester in Cali. AFP photo

The city’s soundtrack is no longer the mythical “Cali Pachanguero”, by Grupo Niche, but the sirens of ambulances or fire engines, helicopter overflights, detonations or shootings.

However, the protests continue. Students, housewives, older adults continue to concentrate at different points to express to the Duque Government their dissatisfaction with social policies, the handling of the pandemic, the slow vaccination against covid, the breach of the peace agreement and the assassination of social leaders.

The protests are also heard against the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, because insecurity reached in 2020 the painful figure of 45.1 homicides for every one hundred thousand inhabitants. Between January and March of this year, Cali counted 243 deaths due to urban violence.

That is why analysts such as Camilo González Posso, president of the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), are not surprised that Cali is the epicenter of the protests because, in their opinion, there, social discontent, historical discrimination and poverty converge which is one of the highest in all of Colombia.

The most recent report from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) indicates that monetary poverty in the region it went from 24% to 34.5% in the last year.

According to politicians such as Christian Garcés, representative to the Chamber for Valle del Cauca, the strength of this demonstration is related to the influence that Cali has with the neighboring department of Cauca, which it limits to the south and where a large part of the illicit crops of all Colombia is produced.

He attributes the “resistance” of this protest to possible leaks of dissident armed groups of the FARC and the ELN that have a high presence in that region.

But the president of Indepaz considers that “this is a fantasy they created to justify the militarization” of the city and that the only resistance is that of a people tired of state abandonment.

Jessica Villamil Muñoz. EFE Agency

PB