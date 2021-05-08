Hundreds of people continued missing this Saturday since they left their homes to demonstrate in the streets of different cities of Colombia against the government of President Iván Duque. This was reported by official sources and independent observers of the mobilizations that have already been going on for 11 days.

The most recent report from the Attorney General’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office includes the complaints of 548 disappeared persons, of which 189 have been located, while 359 cases They are still in the verification process.

While the majority of people reported missing may have been detained by the Police During the days of protest that began on April 28, civil and international organizations called on the authorities to accelerate their search, given the complaints of abuses that fall on the public force.

Amnesty International (AI) warned on Friday that the Colombian police “have used force indiscriminately and disproportionately, and alarming figures of sexual violence and persons reported missing are reported.”

In that sense, he warned that “the enforced disappearance and sexual violence perpetrated by authorities are crimes under international law that any State is empowered to investigate and prosecute. “

Human rights organizations fear that the disappeared are being victims of physical assault, sexual violence, and even torture, as reported by several citizens who were held for long hours at Police stations.

Victims’ testimonies

Since the demonstrations began, the security forces have been accused of various crimes against people who were detained.

For example, a woman denounced on April 30 that she was sexually abused by an agent of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) of the Police when the mobilization in which she participated was dispersed with gases.

“The Colombian authorities must investigate all complaints of human rights violations and crimes under international law in an expeditious, impartial and exhaustive manner, guaranteeing the rights and safety of victims and witnesses,” said the director for the Americas of Amnesty, Erika Guevara. Roses

The protests have been in Colombia for more than 10 days, despite the fact that the government of Iván Duque called for dialogue to calm the tension. Photo: REUTERS

Guevara also warned that “impunity should not prevail in the face of these serious crimes” and demanded that President Duque, as the head of the public force, rule on the facts because “the silence leaves only a veil of impunity and complicity” .

Dead, injured and detained

At least 27 people died During the conference, as reported on Friday by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office in a document in which they clarified that of those deaths, 11 are directly linked to the events, seven are “in verification” and there are nine that are not related to the protests.

However, the NGO Temblores has documented 37 fatalities, 1,708 cases of abusive use of force, at least 26 victims of ocular assault, 234 cases of physical violence and 934 arbitrary arrests against protesters, as well as cases of sexual violence against 11 people.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry responded on Friday to the claims of the international community and assured that the government, guarantor of the peaceful protest, has timely reported on “the measures and investigations that the autonomous institutions have initiated to ensure that cases of possible violation of human rights or excessive use of force are duly punished “.

The mobilizations began against the already withdrawn tax reform promoted by the Duque government, but continue against an attempt to reform health, police brutality and the complex situation of insecurity.

Source: EFE

CB