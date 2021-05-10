As part of the anti-government protests, the violence reached a fever pitch this Sunday in Cali, when people in civilian clothes shot at the indigenous people who were returning to their shelters. They say they were attacked by people allegedly backed by the police, although the authorities accuse members of the Minga of shooting in residential areas and breaking into some houses.

Shots, blockades and clashes escalated the violence this Sunday in Cali, Colombia’s third city, while the parties involved accuse each other.

In the afternoon, and according to a statement from the Cauca Regional Indigenous Council (CRIC), members of the indigenous minga were attacked by civilians who shot them with firearms. The organization reported nine members of its community injured. The Mayor of the city reported that the injured were eight indigenous people and a resident of the Ciudad Jardín neighborhood, where the events occurred.

Feliciano Valencia, senator and indigenous Nasa, told France 24 that a youth leader of the CRIC is in critical condition after the attack.

International entities such as the UN Office for Human Rights in Colombia rejected the attacks and asked that the events be investigated until those responsible were found.

This is how the situation escalated in the Ciudad Jardín neighborhood, in Cali

Since previous days, videos had already circulated on social networks that showed how in Ciudad Jardín, one of the most affluent neighborhoods of the city, vans with covered license plates and other people were proving that they were tired of the roadblocks, that they have caused fuel and food shortages.

In response, some of the neighborhood residents today blocked certain roads with their cars and trucks to prevent the passage of the indigenous minga, as seen in videos of witnesses disseminated by social networks.

Valencia explained that the indigenous people are not responsible for the road closures and that they were only returning to their reservations, in the department of Cauca.

“What happens in Cali is not sponsored by the minga. The minga is in Cali; While the roads that lead to Buenaventura, Popayán, Bogotá are blocked, it is by truck drivers, who were also linked to the national strike. It is not the minga. The minga supports the points of resistance that exist within the city of Cali and in Cali transportation is normal, ”he said.







The situation escalated on the afternoon of Sunday, May 9. “Some citizens of southern Cali who were demonstrating against the National strike and the indigenous minga, who wanted to remove one of the resistance points, retain a vehicle where authorities and mingueros were mobilizing; They attack them and before the arrival of more community to protect them, they shoot with firearms ”, assured the CRIC in a statement. In addition, he demanded security guarantees from the authorities to exercise his protest.

In an interview with France24, Valencia stated that “when the goat or ladder bus was going from Cali to Cauca, and returning, it was attacked by people in civilian clothing supported by the National Police. Contrary to what the Police say, it was the civilians dressed in white shirts who fired at the population, ”he said.

Valencia said that people on board the ladder bus got out and tried to confront those who were shooting. “That’s why there were injuries,” he said on France 24.

Residents’ complaints against the indigenous minga

Meanwhile, residents of the La María sector, a sector with a high socioeconomic level in the south of Cali, released videos that France 24 could not independently verify in which they show alleged members of the minga aboard a truck hitting the entrance of a condominium or residential complex until they manage to break into the place, attack the guard and later destroy the vehicles of the inhabitants.

In a statement, the Police – which has held a speech condemning the protests – said that indigenous people fired into residential complexes. The minga denies that pronouncement. Historically, the indigenous people of Cauca reject armed violence, to the point that their own guards only carry a baton and never firearms.

Duque confirms that he will not go to Cali and asks the indigenous people to return to their territories

One of the repeated calls of the indigenous minga is that the president sit down to talk with them, as Valencia said. For their part, both the governor of the Valle del Cauca department and the mayor of Cali asked the president to travel to the city in light of what is happening.

But the president confirmed this Sunday that he will not move to Cali, according to his words, to prevent his presence from “distracting the work of the public force.”

The president also asked the indigenous people to return to their territories “to avoid unnecessary confrontations,” and ordered the lifting of the blockades.

Although Duque sent the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, and the Minister of Defense Diego Molano to meet with the protesters; Valencia assured that the officials do not solve the situation and that therefore they want a direct meeting with the head of state.

Ciro Ramírez, senator from the ruling Centro Democrático party, assured France 24 that the government has tried to speak to the committee that called the first protests.







In the interview, Ramírez mentioned a request that the ruling party has made to Duque and that is that he order forceful military action. The president said something about it this Sunday: “based on the constitutional powers that I have as president of the Republic to accompany and direct local public order situations, they must guarantee the greatest possible deployment of the capacities of our public force to provide all the peace of mind. from the city of Cali ”, he assured in an address.

Hours later, Defense Minister Diego Molano told the local RCN channel that since April 28 – when the protests began – they increased the force in Cali to reach 10,000 police officers and 2,100 soldiers.

Since last April 28, several cities in Colombia have staged protests, after decades of social discontent over poverty, corruption and inequality, the second worst in Latin America. Under the Duque Administration, disagreements have grown, recently against the withdrawal of tax reform. Now there is a general rejection of the process of a health reform and against the excessive use of force during the demonstrations, which has been corroborated by international organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

Among the main demands of the indigenous minga is compliance with what was agreed in the 2016 peace agreement, especially regarding security guarantees to stop the murders of social leaders and demobilized members of the former FARC guerrilla. They also reject militarization policies and maintain their stance against fracking and glyphosate spraying, which the government seeks to resume.

