Just over two weeks ago, young people, teachers, unions, workers and some unions took to the streets of Bogotá to peacefully protest against the tax reform and to demand better management from the government of Colombia.

The trigger was the proposals to extend the workers’ income tax and levy a 19% VAT on various foods from the basic basket and the essential public services of water, electricity and gas.

Although from the first day of the strike, citizens were summoned to peaceful marches and protests, at strategic points in the city there were violent acts by vandals and hooded men.

Destructions in shops, bank offices and public transport stations were the first targets. As the days passed, the violence escalated.

The attacks were directed against members of the National Police and the Anti-Riot and Riots Squad (ESMAD), who were attacked with acid, weapons and explosives.

Clashes between protesters and police have been constant for almost three weeks in Bogotá. Photo: EFE

To date, more than 25 Police Immediate Attention Centers (CAI), hundreds of public transport buses with more than thirty stations have been vandalized and damage to commerce and industry has been counted.

Pickets and shortages

Even more serious have been blockages that have prevented the entry of food, medicine, fuel, medical supplies and the free transit of ambulances and medical personnel.

The situation went beyond the control of the authorities, to the point of having to militarize the city to guarantee mobility and supply.

In the midst of the police reaction to the attacks, citizens and human rights organizations have denounced excesses of the public force. Specific cases are being investigated.

Clashes between protesters and the police in Bogotá, Wednesday, May 12. Photo: AFP

Despite the fact that the government of Iván Duque withdrew the tax reform project and summoned the organizers of the strike to negotiations, the protest and violence did not stop.

According to investigations carried out by government control and security entities, the violence is due to coordinated movements. Behind would presumably be extremist sectors and illegal armed groups that have infiltrated the protests to create chaos that has not been seen for decades.

Step by step of a day of protests in Bogotá

Day-to-day life in the city – which is repeated in the rest of the country – follows the same pattern: marches and meeting points are announced in the morning.

Workers, employees and merchants rush to get to their work sites as soon as possible, taking advantage of the fact that roadblocks have not started. They use what is left of public transport, private vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

The protests against the government of Iván Duque ended many times in episodes of violence in Bogotá and other Colombian cities. Photo: DPA

Around noon the marches began and the news began to recount the excesses of the previous day. They also inform which roads the protesters will occupy, which public transport stations will be open and the schedules.

The journey that used to take forty minutes by bus now takes up to three or four hours. Late at night there are attacks by hooded and hooded men that the police try to control. In the midst of the previous chaos, many Bogota citizens try to go home.

Simultaneously the coronavirus pandemic gives no truce and a health collapse is feared. Despite everything, the vaccination plan continues. Most of the citizens of the capital – and the rest of the country – ask for an end to the violence and hope that a dialogue between the government and the strike committee will be established soon.

By Ana Schlesinger, Master of Clarín (from Bogotá)

