Indigenous activists have been protesting since last Tuesday next to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights located in Winnipeg, in the province of Manitoba, in the center of the country. They decided to move to that place after being evicted from one of the entrances to the main garbage dump in the city, where they had set up a camp. Their protest is due to the refusal of the provincial government to search for the remains of three indigenous women in another landfill, victims of an alleged serial killer.

Winnipeg police arrested in May 2022 Jeremy Skibicki, a 35-year-old individual with a long criminal history of sexual assault, threats and battery. He was charged with the death of Rebecca Contois, a 24-year-old Native American woman whose remains were found in an area of ​​the Brady landfill. In December, Skibicki was charged with the murder of three other indigenous women: Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and a third victim who has yet to be identified by authorities. Police suspect that the remains of these women may be at the Prairie Green landfill.

The provincial government announced at the beginning of the month that it will not finance the search for the bodies in the dump, after analyzing a report presented in May. The document indicated that the investigations could take up to three years and represent a maximum bill of 184 million Canadian dollars (about 140 million US dollars). However, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson stressed that the decision was made because she could not risk the health and safety of the workers in charge of the tasks “because of an investigation whose outcome was not guaranteed.”

Two days later, a group of indigenous activists decided to block access to the Brady garbage dump, located in the south of the city, in protest. The eviction took place on Tuesday morning, after a judge’s order. The protesters decided to move their camp a few meters from the Canadian Museum of Human Rights. Jorden Myran, sister of one of the victims, told the CBC network that they plan to “keep the camp open and protest until the search in the dump is over.”

Marc Miller, federal minister for Indian Relations, lamented the Manitoba government’s decision on July 12, calling it “cruel.” In response, Prime Minister Stefanson called Miller’s comments “unfortunate” and she asked not to politicize the issue. On Monday, the Manitoba Indian Chiefs’ Assembly asked the provincial government to reconsider its decision, saying that experts believe there are ways to protect workers from toxic waste from the dump.

These deaths and their respective investigations once again put thorny issues in Canada on the table. A federal government report published in 2019 estimated that indigenous women in the country are up to 12 times more likely to be victims of murders and disappearances. Likewise, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other security forces have recognized that several of their actions have been conditioned by racism and discrimination, particularly towards indigenous communities. The trial of Jeremy Skibicki, the alleged serial killer, will begin in April.

