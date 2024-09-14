In the past few days, the film “Russians at War” attracted dozens of protesters outside a Toronto cinema, demanding that the festival management withdraw the film.

Festival organizers initially rejected the protesters’ demands but announced Thursday that management had been “forced to halt” the film’s planned screenings earlier in the week after learning of threats to festival operations and public safety.

“This is a step that has never been taken before by the Toronto International Film Festival,” organizers said in a statement.

Anastasia Trofimova, a Russian-Canadian director and cinematographer, based her film “Russians at War” on footage she shot while accompanying Russian troops near the front line in Ukraine over a period of 7 months.

“I understand the outpouring of emotion but come and see the film,” she told Reuters in an interview when asked about her reaction to the protests.

“I didn’t come here with the intention of being part of a war,” she added. “I’ve seen enough wars.”

Trofimova denied accusations by Ukrainian critics that her documentary was propaganda. On the contrary, she said, the film was made without permission from the Russian government, putting her at risk of criminal prosecution in Russia.

The documentary provides an in-depth look at the conflict from the perspective of soldiers fighting in the field, without interfering with their conversations about fear, death and hope, which they address directly to the camera as the war rages around them.

Days ago, Oleh Nikolenko, the Ukrainian consul general in Toronto, said the documentary was an attempt to whitewash the war crimes committed by the Russian military since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent, also denounced the film and its inclusion at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Trofimova said it was “wrong” and “irresponsible” for the authorities to comment on the film without watching it.

After the festival announced its decision to pull the film, its producers called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “fully investigate this affront, from within a sovereign government, to our democratic values ​​of media freedom.”

More than 100 protesters gathered on Friday, dressed in white and carrying sunflowers in a symbol of peace and resilience.