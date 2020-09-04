People in Bulgaria have been protesting against the government for weeks. This is brutal against it. You miss pressure from Brussels.

The example of Belarus is now also catching on in the EU. Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has been confronted with protests for almost 60 days. The people rail against the mafia, they are demanding that Borissov and the attorney general resign. For the coarse head of government, who otherwise likes to pretend to be convinced Europeans, such expressions of displeasure are in themselves an imposition.

Last Wednesday the situation got completely out of hand. Police beat demonstrators, journalists were given preferential treatment. 126 people were found in police custody. Yes you’ve read correctly. These scenes did not take place in Minsk, but in the center of the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

Shortly afterwards, a MP for the ruling Gerb party said that after these excesses, resignation was out of the question. Because then every government could be brought down by “criminal contingents” in the future.

At first Borisov believed he could sit out the situation. Some ministers had to believe in it, but the demonstrations continued. Then Borisov brought a constitutional amendment into play, which he wanted to sell to his people as a “democratic new start”.

Tactical approach

But the project only chisels in stone what is unfortunately everyday life in Bulgaria: the powerful are shamelessly filling their pockets with money from Brussels – friendly assisted by a judiciary whose independence is only written on paper. According to the new constitution, the General Prosecutor should be given even more power so that it continues to work as smoothly. How seriously these things are negotiated was shown by a statement by opposition member Weselin Mareschki. He has not read the draft constitution and will not do so. But he had signed for it, it wasn’t so important. Any questions?

For many Bulgarians, these have long been answered in some points, because Borisov’s little game is too transparent: Gaining time – if possible by March of next year, when a parliamentary election is pending.

The EU is imposing sanctions for police violence in Belarus, but not in the case of Bulgaria. Hypocrisy and double standards, writes a user on the news portal Mediapool.bg. He is right. But: sanctions against Borisov? Projection from the next Brussels summit? Kind of a funny idea!