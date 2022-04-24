AAnti-Jewish anti-Jewish demonstrations in Berlin have sparked outrage. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) emphasized on Sunday that there was no place for anti-Semitism in Germany. The rule of law must act consistently. “We must never get used to anti-Semitic abuse – no matter where and from whom it comes.” CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja spoke of deeply shameful “scenes of hateful and anti-Semitic attacks”. The security authorities shouldn’t let it get that far. Czaja called for comprehensive clarification and reappraisal.

On Saturday, as on Friday, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through Kreuzberg and Neukölln. Inciting slogans were shouted and journalists were harassed, insulted and attacked, the police said on Sunday. Posters and wooden poles were thrown at police officers.

According to observers, anti-Jewish statements such as “Drecksjude” were heard. Journalists were kicked, pushed and beaten, said the German Union of Journalists (DJU). The police are investigating because of a particularly serious breach of the peace, dangerous bodily harm and incitement to hatred. Two suspects have been arrested and police say others are still being sought.

The Greens chairman Omid Nouripour called for the crimes to be punished consistently. “Anti-Semitism and misanthropy are absolutely intolerable and an attack not only on people but also on our open democracy.”

Tehran calls for the conquest of Jerusalem

The journalists’ union DJU accused the police of not responding to journalists’ calls for help and of having ordered them to follow the demonstration. According to the police, the organizers had exercised their right under the Freedom of Assembly Act to exclude people who disturbed the order of the assembly. The police also stressed that they protected journalists.







Only on Friday there was a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Neukölln. According to the police, stones were thrown, officers were injured, firecrackers were set off and firecrackers were thrown. The police spoke of “extremely emotional participants” who accused Israel of aggression in Jerusalem.

For years there have been anti-Israel demonstrations in Berlin in the spring. However, the so-called Al-Quds demonstration was canceled in the past two years due to Corona. The elevator planned for April 30 this year was canceled in early April; the police had previously considered a ban.







Every year on Al-Quds Day, which falls at the end of the Muslim month of fasting Ramadan, Iran calls for the conquest of Jerusalem. The background is the occupation of East Jerusalem by Israel during the Six Day War in 1967. The Arabic name Al-Quds stands for Jerusalem.