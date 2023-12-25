Political scientist Bondarenko: the Serbian opposition was sure that Belgrade was in their pocket

The escalation of protests in Serbia following the results of early parliamentary elections is caused by external factors, as evidenced by the attempt to seize the city parliament building on Sunday. This was stated by the editor-in-chief of the Balkanist publication Oleg Bondarenko in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“It is connected with some external factors. Elections in Serbia took place on December 17, protests at the Belgrade city level took place on December 18, and on the 19th they began to decline sharply. However, on the evening of December 24, a relatively small crowd suddenly attempted to seize the city parliament by force. This is an unprecedented event for Serbia and is comparable only to “Bulldozer revolution”“, the expert noted.

This is an attempt to transfer the confrontation between the opposition and the authorities from the legal political space to the street space, when it is important, in Lenin’s way, “what kind of buildings you own: post office, telegraph, telephone, bridges and train stations” Oleg Bondarenkoeditor-in-chief of the publication “Balkanist”

Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters

Bondarenko also emphasized that the building of the city parliament is dual with the presidential palace and is located literally a hundred meters from the residence where Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was yesterday. So if radical protesters were able to take over the parliament building, “the next day they could take the presidential palace, which is a single entity from an architectural point of view.”

The opposition unexpectedly lost Belgrade

According to the expert, the actions of the opposition bloc “Serbia against violence” can be explained by the Belgrade factor in the early parliamentary elections. She performed successfully in them, receiving second place with 23 percent of the votes. However, Belgrade unexpectedly lost, where opposition sentiments are especially strong.

If we take the ratio of votes in the capital, we see a classic story. In the center of Belgrade, the majority is for the opposition, in the “sleeping rooms” – for Vucic’s party. On the eve of the elections, the opposition was sure that Belgrade was in its pocket. But they lost it only slightly, by three percent, and the opposition did not expect this Oleg Bondarenkoeditor-in-chief of the publication “Balkanist”

Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters

Russian intelligence services avoided escalation

Following the protests, Vučić held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko. Bondarenko recalled that the Russian special services warned the Serbian side about the impending protests, which allowed them to avoid an escalation of the situation. In his opinion, the parties are exchanging information and data.

At the same time, the expert recalled that there are about 200 thousand Russian relocants in Serbia. They can also participate in protests.

There have already been precedents when they tried to engage in opposition activities in Serbia and were imprisoned for this. It is possible that Russian citizens may also be behind the protests. There might not be many of them, but they definitely exist. Oleg Bondarenkoeditor-in-chief of the publication “Balkanist”

Negotiations are the only chance for the opposition to remain legal

The attempt to storm the city parliament will change the authorities' approach to the actions of the opposition. According to Bondarenko, the question now is of preserving the opposition in the legal field and the possibilities of its further participation in politics.

“Therefore, those who are behind the protests are delegitimizing the opposition, and we need to understand who remains in the legal and illegal field and can be arrested,” the expert noted. He also added that the police would abandon the tactic of avoiding protest sites and move on to tougher measures.

If the opposition escalates, then it shows its frostbite and the unparliamentary nature of the negotiators. Negotiations are the only chance for the opposition to remain legal. After yesterday's riots, it is generally possible to ban those organizations that participated in the riots Oleg Bondarenkoeditor-in-chief of the publication "Balkanist"

Protests in Serbia began following the results of early parliamentary elections, which were won by the “Aleksandar Vucic – Serbia must not stop” coalition. The opposition, which received more than 23 percent of the vote, accused the authorities of rigging the elections. On the evening of December 24, opposition representatives blocked the Assembly building, demanding the cancellation of the election results.

Protesters threw rocks and bottles at police, and two were seriously injured. According to Vucic, more than 35 people were detained as a result of the unrest, and a search is underway for other participants in the storming of the building. In response to the actions of the authorities, the opposition threatened to blockade Belgrade if its demands were not met.