In the capital of Belarus Protesters took to the streets in Minsk again against the Lukashenka regime. On October 17, two processions take place – the Women’s March and the Youth March. The rally of women is being held under the supervision of security officials, but so far without detentions, reports Telegram-channel NEXTA.

Belarusian edition TUT.BY writes in Telegram that the police detain students and journalists and load them into paddy wagons!

According to the human rights center Viasna, 16 people have been detained so far. Three of them are journalists. The detained correspondent of RIA Novosti was released after checking his documents.

Detention of Onliner journalist Daria Spevak. People shout “Shame!”

A small chain of solidarity has lined up near the Sportivnaya metro station.

Near the House of Officers, they noticed a large number of transport vehicles and busses of security officials.

Let us remind you that the other day in Minsk the police detained the participants of the protest march of wheelchair disabled people. The Belarusian security officials do not deny that they will use their service weapon against the protesters, but they promised to do it “humanely”.

Photo by TUT.BY

